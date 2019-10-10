Mrs. Ethel Brown, a resident of Lake City, Florida, was born on February 28, 1934, to the late Josephine and Willie Gissendanner. Mrs. Brown passed away on October 3, 2019. She leaves to cherish precious memories her Brother, Willie Gissendanner, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Ford will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the chapel of Combs Funeral Home, Pastor Joe Gissendanner, Officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019