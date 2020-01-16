Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene E. Farmer. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Bethel MB Church Funeral service 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 540 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene E. Farmer was born June 25, 1994, in Belle Glade, Florida to Attoya Buiey and Deron Levy. He attended school in Hendry County and later transferred to the Columbia County School District. After setting new goals for his life, Eugene enrolled in the Alachua County School System. He graduated with the 2011 class of Gainesville, High School as class Valedictorian. Eugene chose Tallahassee Community College (TCC), Tallahassee, FL to further his education, working diligently toward an AA Degree in general studies. He had high hopes of attending Florida State University, majoring in Computer Science. Eugene's very unique and inquisitive style allowed him to be loved by many. Preceding him in death: grandmothers, Louise Brown and Elizabeth Ohara; grandfathers, Alfred Brown and Clifford Ohara.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: mother, Attoya Buiey, Jacksonville, FL; father, Deron Levy, Lake City, FL; sister, Mykell Jerkins, Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Tavares Coleman, Anthony Allen, Michael Lee, Devonte Levy, Deronte, all of Lake City, Dequan Ivey; very devoted and loving grandparents, Mrs. Loretta and Mr. Kenneth Ellis, Clewiston, FL; Mr. Edward Coleman, Sr. (Yvette), Lake City, FL; devoted and loving godparents, Mr. and Mrs. Casharo Thomas, Live Oak, FL; special aunt, Carol Preston, Ft. Myers, FL; uncles, Trevell Coleman and Edward Coleman, Jr., Clewiston, FL; special cousin, Beatrice McNiel, Lake City, FL; hosts of nieces, nephews, great-aunts; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Eugene E. Farmer will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 540 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at New Bethel MB Church.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals" Eugene E. Farmer was born June 25, 1994, in Belle Glade, Florida to Attoya Buiey and Deron Levy. He attended school in Hendry County and later transferred to the Columbia County School District. After setting new goals for his life, Eugene enrolled in the Alachua County School System. He graduated with the 2011 class of Gainesville, High School as class Valedictorian. Eugene chose Tallahassee Community College (TCC), Tallahassee, FL to further his education, working diligently toward an AA Degree in general studies. He had high hopes of attending Florida State University, majoring in Computer Science. Eugene's very unique and inquisitive style allowed him to be loved by many. Preceding him in death: grandmothers, Louise Brown and Elizabeth Ohara; grandfathers, Alfred Brown and Clifford Ohara.He leaves to cherish loving memories: mother, Attoya Buiey, Jacksonville, FL; father, Deron Levy, Lake City, FL; sister, Mykell Jerkins, Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Tavares Coleman, Anthony Allen, Michael Lee, Devonte Levy, Deronte, all of Lake City, Dequan Ivey; very devoted and loving grandparents, Mrs. Loretta and Mr. Kenneth Ellis, Clewiston, FL; Mr. Edward Coleman, Sr. (Yvette), Lake City, FL; devoted and loving godparents, Mr. and Mrs. Casharo Thomas, Live Oak, FL; special aunt, Carol Preston, Ft. Myers, FL; uncles, Trevell Coleman and Edward Coleman, Jr., Clewiston, FL; special cousin, Beatrice McNiel, Lake City, FL; hosts of nieces, nephews, great-aunts; other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Eugene E. Farmer will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 540 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at New Bethel MB Church.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals" Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close