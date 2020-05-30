Eugene Frederick "Butch" Eichenberg, 52, of Lake City, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Hudson, Michigan on December 10, 1967 to the late Dale Richard and Dorothy Rye Eichenberg. He was a roofer by trade and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing horseshoes and gardening.He is survived by his son, Travis Eichenburg and mother of his son, Michelle LaPorte; his companion, Betty Robinson and her son, Gerome Robinson; brother, Dale Richard Eichenberg, Jr; sisters, Crystal, Celeste, Leah and Jeanette Eichenberg. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Memorial services for Butch will be conducted on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Richard Heston officiating. State and CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed for the services. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforest