Eugene Frederick "Butch" Eichenberg
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Frederick "Butch" Eichenberg, 52, of Lake City, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Hudson, Michigan on December 10, 1967 to the late Dale Richard and Dorothy Rye Eichenberg. He was a roofer by trade and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing horseshoes and gardening.
He is survived by his son, Travis Eichenburg and mother of his son, Michelle LaPorte; his companion, Betty Robinson and her son, Gerome Robinson; brother, Dale Richard Eichenberg, Jr; sisters, Crystal, Celeste, Leah and Jeanette Eichenberg. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial services for Butch will be conducted on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Richard Heston officiating. State and CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed for the services. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforest
lawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved