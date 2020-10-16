Eva Diane Hill Winkleman, 65, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Lake City on March 24, 1955 to the late James H. and Gladys Waldron Hill. She has lived in the Lake City area most of her life and was in the Banking Industry, serving as a Branch Manager at Barnett, Columbia and Bank of America at different points. In her spare time, she enjoyed cruising, woodworking and playing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a member of Christ Central.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Gene William Hill and Jo Ann Hill Lee.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Don Winkleman of Lake City; daughters, Amber McBride (Isaac) and Victoria Murray both of Lake City; son, Jason Michael Broshar (Naomi) of Lake City; brother, James "Buck" Hill (Mary) of Lake City; sister, Glenda Hill McCall (Gaston) of Lake City. Seven grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Winkleman will be conducted on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lonnie Johns officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, October 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the American Cancer Society
. For those that are attending the services, CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing are encouraged to be followed. For those that are unable to attend, services will be live streamed by going to the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
