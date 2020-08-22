Eva Elizabeth Harrison passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer on August 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Ada Kinard Lansdowne, and is survived by her father, Mack Harrison, and her adopted sister and long-time friend, Ann Lepley. Eva was born in Lake City, Florida on December 2nd, 1946. She retired from the Duval County School System after 32-1/2 years. Eva was a devoted teacher who loved and cared about her students; and they loved and respected Eva. She was Jefferson Davis Middle School's 2000 Teacher of the Year.
Eva was an animal lover and a nature lover who appreciated and enjoyed God's beautiful, natural creations. She loved animals. During her Lake City days, she competed in barrel racing; and she was good at it! Eva was good at most everything she attempted; yet she remained humble and down-to-earth. She leaves many friends, colleagues, and relatives to remember her uplifting, positive spirit; and love of the Great Smoky Mountains, traveling, and the beauty of nature, as well as her loving, giving nature, and big, big heart.
Eva wanted to thank her many wonderful doctors, especially Doctors Paul Nowicki, Stephen Buckley, Paul Crum, and their great staff members for their care over the past years. A special thanks to the chemo department, Pat, Ann, and Tiffany, who made Eva's experience as easy as possible; and a very special thank you to Ashley Elkins, for her support and kindness.
Graveside services for Eva will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery, 4843 South US 441 (at County Road 133-B), Lake City, FL 32025, with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eva's name to First Coast No More Homeless Pets or Ovarian Cancer Research Reliance (OCRA).
For those attending the service, CDC and State guidelines regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic must be followed. The services will be live streamed on the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page for those unable to attend.