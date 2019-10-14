Eva Geraldine Snipes

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. She will be sadly missed."
    - Ralph Norris
Service Information
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL
32025
(386)-752-1954
Eva Geraldine Snipes, 85 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. A complete obituary notice will appear in the Tuesday, October 15, 2019, edition of the Lake City Reporter.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parkview Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Monday evening, October 14, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort and check services arrangements are www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 14, 2019
