Evelyn Jane Nichols, 77, of Lake City, passed away Friday morning, June 12, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Frost Proof, Florida on February 18, 1943 to the late Hart Maxcy and Helia Louise Morris Pond. She has made Lake City her home since 1969 and was of the Baptist Faith. Her and her husband owned and operated NFSTC, INC. of which she was very active. She was also very active with Bill during his time as VP and DDGER of Lake City's Elk Lodge # 893 for numerous years. She loved gardening, flowers, being in the pool and being with her family. She was also a very avid UCF fan, which was the University her grandson is enrolled. She is preceded in death by her grandchildren, Nicholas Sheffield and Brandi Krieghauser Jackson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Leroy "Bill" Nichols; two daughters, Mary Ann Nichols Sellers (Mike) and Sharolyn Nichols Krieghauser (Robert White); grandchildren, Cameron Nichols, Laney Sellers, Avah Jackson, Alivia Jackson and Sean Krieghauser. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann McLean along with her loving pup, Lady Bug also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Nichols will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Leroy "Bill" Nichols; two daughters, Mary Ann Nichols Sellers (Mike) and Sharolyn Nichols Krieghauser (Robert White); grandchildren, Cameron Nichols, Laney Sellers, Avah Jackson, Alivia Jackson and Sean Krieghauser. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann McLean along with her loving pup, Lady Bug also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Nichols will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.