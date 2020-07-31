1/1
Evelyn Marlene (Pennington) Bonham
1949 - 2020
Evelyn Marlene (Pennington) Bonham, 71 of Lake City, FL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on 7/27/2020. Born to the late Greffes Arnold and Madge Marie (Moles) Pennington on 6/29/1949 in Beckley, WV. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV. She worked at Raleigh County Courthouse, and a school bus driver for Raleigh County School District in WV before moving to Lake City, Florida in 1987 where she became a licensed optician until retirement.
She dedicated her lifes work to serving people in her community. She was very proud of her profession and the meaningful service she provided to her clients.
She loved to laugh and make people happy. She could find humor in the most difficult of times. With a twinkle in her eye and a grin on her face she left you feeling valued and loved. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Brenda Kay (Bonham) Styons.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother Everette (Lura) Pennington; son, Michael (Anita) Pennington; daughter Trina (Edward) Brockett; grandchildren Casi Pennington, Evan and Faith Brockett, Victoria and Alexis Styons and her beloved dog Diezel.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ICS Cremation & Funeral Home
357 Wilks Ln
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-3436
