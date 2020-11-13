Faye Murray Peeler, 70, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville after a sudden illness. Affectionately known as "Queen Mother" and also "Gee" amongst her family, she was born in Lake City on June 14, 1950 to the late Leroy and Beulah Davis Murray. She was a homemaker all of her life who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, and playing the slot machines at the casino. She is preceded in death by her brother, Royce "Jay" Murray.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 ½ years, Earl Peeler of Lake City; children, Leslie Graham (Matthew) and Justin Peeler (Jennifer) both of Lake City; grandchildren, Hunter Peeler, Miracle Graham, Landon Graham, Jayzen Peeler, Lincoln Graham, Larson Graham, Annistyn Smith and Levin Graham; also special cousins Beadie Dicks, Sara Parnell, Gail Johns, Katie Greene, James "Doodle" Parnell, and Charlie Parnell. Numerous extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Peeler will be conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brandon Elixson officiating. Interment will follow in the Peeler Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday evening, November 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.