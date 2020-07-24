Felicia Louise Driggers Hagood passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 17, 2020 in Lake City, FL at the age of 58.

Felicia is survived by her mother Camillia Cotton of Lake City FL; Daughter Elizabeth Tharpe (Timmy) of Gainesville, FL; Grandchildren Hayden and Damian Dicks of Gainesville, FL. Siblings Billy Driggers (Teri) of Lake City, FL; Linda Parrish (Tony) of High Springs, FL; Roxanne Driggers (Andy) of Branford, FL, Teresa Proctor of Ocala, FL, Lillian Pearce of Lake City, FL and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Charles Driggers, of Cross City, FL and her grandmother Wesley Cotton, of Lake City, FL.

Felicia was born in Gainesville, FL to Charles & Camillia Driggers. She graduated from Lake City Community College with a criminal justice certification. She worked many years as a correctional officer and retired from the department of corrections in 2013 as a sergeant. Her family and friends remember her as a kind, loving, free spirited woman who always encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Felicia was an avid gardener and loved being outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, listening to music, dancing, karaoke and playing pool. She loved fashion and dressing up she was known as the glamor girl in her family. Felicia was a generous, individual who cherished time spent with her family and friends, she also took pleasure in helping her neighbors and caring for animals.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday July 26th 2pm at Ft. White Community Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Felicias life. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support in this difficult time.

