Finley Julian Little was the son of Ollie Ellen Hill and Julian Ingram Little, born 14 January 1926. He was a lifelong resident of Columbia County, Florida. Finley is survived by his brother Ralph and sister Rose Wilder.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Anderson, to whom he was married to since June 2, 1948, and brothers Arthur, Clifton, Woodrow, George, Carl and his sisters Louise Manhood, Leona Bonds and Ellen Ward, a son-in-law, David Sherman Douglass, Sr., granddaughter Stephanie June Little, Great-Grandson Eli Mason Little and a Great-Granddaughter, Jaylann Marie Douglass. Mr. Little is survived by his four Children, Sharon Timmerman (David), Steve Little, Mark Little (Gail), Carol Douglass (David). Mr. Little is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mr. Little served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Dyess. He was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital, in Lake City, Florida for 30 years. In the meantime, he farmed, as well. Mr. Little served on the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners. He enjoyed fishing and his family. Finley was known as a joker and a teller of tall tales and one that enjoyed life. He was a good caretaker to his wife during her final years. He loved going to breakfast at Hardee's and visiting friends there. Mr. Little has suffered a brief illness. He passed away on, November 27, 2020, in the Lake City V A Hospital.

His services will be conducted by DEES-PARISH FUNERAL HOME. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 5:00-7:00 PM. His funeral services will be held in Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home's Chapel on December 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Mr. Little will be interred, in The Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store