Floyd Bennett Crews, age 85, of Jasper, FL. passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Macclenny Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Floyd was a native of Hamilton County born on August 15, 1934 to the late Bud and Nina Cason Crews. His father passed away at an early age and Floyd was blessed to have had Ed Wells marry into the family and be the father figure he needed as a young man. Floyd was retired from the Department of Corrections and the Forestry Service. He served his country in the United States Navy. Floyd enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the farm to relax.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jimmie Burkett Crews; his son, Michael Bennett Crews of Ocoee, FL. ; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Kurt Treece, of Macclenny, FL.; his sister, Helen Franke of Reno, Nevada; two grandchildren, James Allen Treece (Laura) and Lauren Bennett (Brett); five great grandchildren, Titus Treece, Avirey Williams, Aubrey Williams, Parker Bennett and Brooklyn Bennett.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 at their home at 11759 SW CR 249, Jasper, FL. between the hours of 5:00-7:00 p.m. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019