Floyd Campbell Edgley, Jr., 90, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, with his family by his side, after an extended illness. He was born in Berea, Ohio on June 20, 1929 to the late Floyd Campbell Edgley, Sr., and Ruth Schmidt Edgley. He has made Lake City his home for the last twenty years, moving here from the Conneaut, Ohio area. He was a Navy Veteran and worked for over 40 years with the Railroad as an Engineer. He was a member of the First Full Gospel Church in Lake City and in his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, working in his yard and reading his bible. He is preceded in death by his brother, Chuck Edgley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Margie Edgley of Lake City; son, Floyd Thomas Edgley (Mary) of Durham, NC; daughter, Judith Wojtowicz (John, Jr.) of Lake City; brother, James Edgley of Lake City and sister, Shirley Hodge of Lake City. Six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
At this time, no services for Mr. Edgley are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020