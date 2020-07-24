Floyd "Gene" Eugene Terry Branford, Fl. Gene Terry, 83 passed away after a long illness on July 20th, 2020 in the Lake City VA Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 24th, 1937 in Harden Co. Ohio, the son of Floyd Ola Terry and Elizabeth Mae Dungan.

Gene joined the Navy at the age of 17 in 1954 became a Navy diver and was very proud to serve 3 tours in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee. Gene retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1975.

On January 9th, 1976 he married Lorraine Heredia in Homestead , Fl

Gene then went to work for FPL at the Turkey Point Nuclear plant in Florida City where he retired after 17 yrs service. He later worked for Master Lee for several years before retiring to Branford, Fl.

Gene was a member of the American Legion, Fighting Seabees MCB58, a Lifetime Member of the NRA, And a member of the Ichetucknee River Baptist church. He enjoyed playing golf any chance he could and coaching girls softball and watching his grandson play football.

He is preceded in death by two brothers David and Jim Terry, one sister Lois Greer and his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine Heredia Terry of Branford, Fl

Three adoring daughters, Anissa (Steve) Boettcher of Bloomingdale, GA , Heather (Todd) Clower of Live Oak, Fl, Andrea (James) Lanier of Branford, Fl.

Grandchildren: Secily(Donald) Johnson, Joshua Douberly, Brianna Lanier, Colton Allen, Stevie Boettcher, Brielle and Roman Clower.

Greatgrandchildren: Daxton and Dayton Johnson.

Many Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

A Celebration of life will be on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 12:30 pm

At the Ichetucknee River Baptist Church by Clay Fagile

