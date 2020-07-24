1/1
Floyd "Gene" Eugene Terry
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd "Gene" Eugene Terry Branford, Fl. Gene Terry, 83 passed away after a long illness on July 20th, 2020 in the Lake City VA Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 24th, 1937 in Harden Co. Ohio, the son of Floyd Ola Terry and Elizabeth Mae Dungan.
Gene joined the Navy at the age of 17 in 1954 became a Navy diver and was very proud to serve 3 tours in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee. Gene retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1975.
On January 9th, 1976 he married Lorraine Heredia in Homestead , Fl
Gene then went to work for FPL at the Turkey Point Nuclear plant in Florida City where he retired after 17 yrs service. He later worked for Master Lee for several years before retiring to Branford, Fl.
Gene was a member of the American Legion, Fighting Seabees MCB58, a Lifetime Member of the NRA, And a member of the Ichetucknee River Baptist church. He enjoyed playing golf any chance he could and coaching girls softball and watching his grandson play football.
He is preceded in death by two brothers David and Jim Terry, one sister Lois Greer and his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine Heredia Terry of Branford, Fl
Three adoring daughters, Anissa (Steve) Boettcher of Bloomingdale, GA , Heather (Todd) Clower of Live Oak, Fl, Andrea (James) Lanier of Branford, Fl.
Grandchildren: Secily(Donald) Johnson, Joshua Douberly, Brianna Lanier, Colton Allen, Stevie Boettcher, Brielle and Roman Clower.
Greatgrandchildren: Daxton and Dayton Johnson.
Many Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.
A Celebration of life will be on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 12:30 pm
At the Ichetucknee River Baptist Church by Clay Fagile

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
Ichetucknee River Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending much love and many prayers your way.
Nancy Meyer
July 24, 2020
I will miss Gene. We have some good memories when I would come visit in Homestead , FL. I enjoyed our time together. God Bless .
JERRY ARNOLD TERRY
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved