Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances J. Russell, was born on November 14, 1931 in Mountain City, TN (Johnson County). Frances went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, July 20, 2019 at Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, FL, at the age of 87.

She is survived by her sons, Jack R. Russell (Rhonda), Timothy L. Russell (Beth); grandchildren, Shane R. Thomson, Travis L. Russell (Tiffany), and Andrea R. Cranston (Josh); great-grandchildren, Ethan Thomson, Hayden Russell, and Noah Russell; sisters, Evelyn Gentry and Lois Lovell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, F.G. (Buddy) Russell, parents, Whitelaw and Una Louise Arney Johnson, and brothers, Whitelaw (Junior), Charles, Erby and Joseph (Joe).

Frances was born and raised on a farm in Mountain City, TN. She received her Nursing Degree (RN) from North Carolina Baptist School of Nursing and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lake City. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Lake City and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and being outdoors in her yard. She will be dearly missed.

Her family expresses sincere gratitude to Solaris Healthcare of Lake City and Haven Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care she was provided.

A private memorial service will be held in the near future in Mountain City, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center, 6037 West US Highway 90, Lake City, FL, 32055.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Frances J. Russell, was born on November 14, 1931 in Mountain City, TN (Johnson County). Frances went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, July 20, 2019 at Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, FL, at the age of 87.She is survived by her sons, Jack R. Russell (Rhonda), Timothy L. Russell (Beth); grandchildren, Shane R. Thomson, Travis L. Russell (Tiffany), and Andrea R. Cranston (Josh); great-grandchildren, Ethan Thomson, Hayden Russell, and Noah Russell; sisters, Evelyn Gentry and Lois Lovell.She was preceded in death by her husband, F.G. (Buddy) Russell, parents, Whitelaw and Una Louise Arney Johnson, and brothers, Whitelaw (Junior), Charles, Erby and Joseph (Joe).Frances was born and raised on a farm in Mountain City, TN. She received her Nursing Degree (RN) from North Carolina Baptist School of Nursing and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lake City. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Lake City and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and being outdoors in her yard. She will be dearly missed.Her family expresses sincere gratitude to Solaris Healthcare of Lake City and Haven Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care she was provided.A private memorial service will be held in the near future in Mountain City, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center, 6037 West US Highway 90, Lake City, FL, 32055.Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close