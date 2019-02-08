Francine W. Johnson, born March 10, 1953, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late James Williams, Jr. and Lillie Mae Green Williams. Francine was called home to be with the Lord on January 24, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Several family members are left to cherish precious memories.
Funeral services for Francine Johnson will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Baldwin, FL.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, in Baldwin, FL. at New St. Paul MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. The Caring Professionals
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019