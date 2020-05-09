MSgt. Frank H. Brown, Jr. Ret.
MSgt. Frank H. Brown, Jr. Ret., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Gainesville, FL. He was born on Christmas Day in 1926 to the late Frank H. and Iva Brinson Brown, Sr., he was 93 years old. MSgt Brown served as a member of the U.S. Army-Airforce during WWII and the United States Air Force during the Korean War and Vietnam. During his service he saw the world as he and his family lived in many states and countries. He retired from the USAF in 1970 after which he owned an auto service, and subsequently worked with the Florida Department of Corrections. In recent years Mr. Brown resided at the Domiciliary (the Dom) in Lake City. He liked living there where he enjoyed his gardening and was a Staff favorite. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy of 50 years, two sons, Gary and Dean, and his second wife Margaret.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter Gail Payne of Knoxville TN; grandson, Dean Alan Brown, Jr., Augusta, GA; two brothers, Bill Brown, Lake City and Glenn Brown, Micanopy; one great-grandson, Dean Alan Brown, III, Augusta, GA; one great-great grandson, Dreyton Alan Brown, Augusta, GA. Also, many other loving family members and friends. Family graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Old Providence Baptist Cemetery in Providence. We ask those in attendance to please follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 9, 2020.