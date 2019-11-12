Fred Rex Cooper, age 89, passed away on November 6, 2019 from Alzheimer's at the Rehabilitation Center of Lake City under the loving care of Haven Hospice and his wife, Kathleen Cooper (Appleby).
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve, retiring after 20 years. He graduated from the University of TN as an Electrical Engineer. During his career, mostly in Orlando, he worked for IBM, Martin Marietta, Lockheed Space Ops, Northrup Services and the Department of Defense.
Rex is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Holly Cooper and daughter Karen Hogan. He was the grandfather to Maggie (Joshua) Hayes, Kenneth Cooper and Kelly Hogan. He was pre-deceased by son Douglas. He was the stepfather to Kathleen's 2 sons and step grandfather to her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 12:00 at the First Presbyterian Church, 697 SW Baya Dr, Lake City, FL. Internment will follow, for those who wish to attend, at Gateway Forest Lawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations in Rex's name can be made to Haven Hospice, 6037 U.S. Hwy 90 W. Lake City, FL 32055 or on their website http://beyourhaven.org.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019