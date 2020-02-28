Freda Melton Dicks Fields went to her Heavenly home February 13th, after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving Family. Freda was born January 10th, 1956, in Lake City, Fl., to Fred and Deloris Melton. She attended Columbia County School and was employed in retail sales most of her adult life.
She was proceeded in death by her Grandparents, Tommy and Leona Melton, Sr., Sarah Louise Alford and her husband Jesse Norman Dicks, all of Lake City, Fl.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Fields, Sr., son, Bobby Joe (Jackie) Lambert, step-son, Daniel Fields, Jr., and three grandchildren, Austin, Ava and Bobby Jr., all of Summerfield, Fl. Two brothers, Fred Melton, Jr. of Lake City and David (Tammy) Melton of Ft. White, Fl. Two sisters, Martha (Randy) Ogburn of White Springs and Sarah (Rodney) Thomas of Lake City, Fl. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Freda was an awesome wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be Sunday, March 1st, 2020, 2:00 PM at Watertown Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Ogburn officiating.
The family would like to thank Haven Hospice for their loving and tender care of Freda, also ICS Cremation of Lake City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven-Hospice.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 28, 2020