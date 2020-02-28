Guest Book View Sign Service Information ICS Cremation & Funeral Home 357 Wilks Ln Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3436 Memorial service 2:00 PM Watertown Congregational Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Freda Melton Dicks Fields went to her Heavenly home February 13th, after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving Family. Freda was born January 10th, 1956, in Lake City, Fl., to Fred and Deloris Melton. She attended Columbia County School and was employed in retail sales most of her adult life.

She was proceeded in death by her Grandparents, Tommy and Leona Melton, Sr., Sarah Louise Alford and her husband Jesse Norman Dicks, all of Lake City, Fl.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Fields, Sr., son, Bobby Joe (Jackie) Lambert, step-son, Daniel Fields, Jr., and three grandchildren, Austin, Ava and Bobby Jr., all of Summerfield, Fl. Two brothers, Fred Melton, Jr. of Lake City and David (Tammy) Melton of Ft. White, Fl. Two sisters, Martha (Randy) Ogburn of White Springs and Sarah (Rodney) Thomas of Lake City, Fl. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Freda was an awesome wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be Sunday, March 1st, 2020, 2:00 PM at Watertown Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Ogburn officiating.

The family would like to thank Haven Hospice for their loving and tender care of Freda, also ICS Cremation of Lake City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven-Hospice. Freda Melton Dicks Fields went to her Heavenly home February 13th, after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving Family. Freda was born January 10th, 1956, in Lake City, Fl., to Fred and Deloris Melton. She attended Columbia County School and was employed in retail sales most of her adult life.She was proceeded in death by her Grandparents, Tommy and Leona Melton, Sr., Sarah Louise Alford and her husband Jesse Norman Dicks, all of Lake City, Fl.She is survived by her husband, Daniel Fields, Sr., son, Bobby Joe (Jackie) Lambert, step-son, Daniel Fields, Jr., and three grandchildren, Austin, Ava and Bobby Jr., all of Summerfield, Fl. Two brothers, Fred Melton, Jr. of Lake City and David (Tammy) Melton of Ft. White, Fl. Two sisters, Martha (Randy) Ogburn of White Springs and Sarah (Rodney) Thomas of Lake City, Fl. Many nieces and nephews also survive.Freda was an awesome wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be Sunday, March 1st, 2020, 2:00 PM at Watertown Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Ogburn officiating.The family would like to thank Haven Hospice for their loving and tender care of Freda, also ICS Cremation of Lake City.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven-Hospice. Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close