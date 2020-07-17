Garrett Russell Loch, 21, of Lake City, passed away on July 13, 2020 from a motorcycle accident. He was born in Gainesville on March 23, 1999 to Michael Allen Loch and Selena Kuhn Loch. He has been a life-long resident of Lake City and was a 2018 graduate of Columbia High School. He worked for Nextran for over a year and then was an over the road truck driver with Werner Enterprises. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, talking politics and philosophy, taking photos, working on cars (he was working on and restoring the '79 TransAM that was his father's), and loved riding his motorcycles. He was an awesome uncle, brother, son and most of all a true friend. He was also enlisted in the US Army.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Joseph Loch and Jane Elizabeth Loch.
He is survived by his mother, Selena Fay Loch of Lake City; father, Michael Allen Loch of Lake City; maternal grandparents, Athalia Cherry of Milton, FL and David Kuhn (Margie) of Shelbyville, IN; brothers, Stuart Loch (Kelli) of Wellborn and Kylan Loch (Rebecka) of Live Oak; nieces and nephews, Joseph Loch, Mychael Loch, Isaiah Loch, Jade Harris, Ayden Loch, Riley Loch and Marshall Loch also survive.
A celebration of life visitation for Garrett will be conducted on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.