Gary Lynn Sandlin
1953 - 2020
Gary Lynn Sandlin, 66, of Lake City, passed away on October 24, 2020 after a strong fight with PSP disease. Gary was born in Lake City, FL to Eloise Pearce and the late Preston H. Sandlin on November 9, 1953. He was a graduate of Columbia High School and the welding program at LCCC, now FGC. He loved his work as a building contractor and served in the National Guards.
Gary is survived by his son, Joshua Shane Sandlin (Cherry) of Lake City; two sisters, Sherri Rene Sandlin of Lake City and Staci Nickol DuBois of Savannah, GA; his mother, Eloise Pearce (Ray Vincent), his bonus dad, Robert Donald Pearce; two granddaughters, Jordan Nicole Sandlin and Kai'lyn Shane Sandlin; niece, Angela Dione Burris; nephews, Toby Joe Burris, Debin Hunter DuBois and many more loved ones.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be donated to the cure for Progressive Supernuclear Palsy or curepsp.org. For those attending the service, CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and masks must be followed. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Cemetery.
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
