Gary Wilson Law, 76, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Shands University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville after an extended illness. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 2, 1943 to the late Cody Wilson Law and Myrtis Owens Law. He has been a lifelong resident of the North Florida area and was a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Lake City. He was a salesman, selling cars, mobile homes and even pre-plan policies for local funeral homes. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, fishing and fishing as well as spending time with Punkin his dog.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Law of Suwannee; daughter, Cindy Shiver (Norris) of Lake City and brother, Larry E. Law (Deanna) of Lake City. Grandchildren, Steven Wall (Dana) of Yulee, Jennifer Kennerley (Shiloh) of Lake City and Amber Craig (Woodrow Lynch) of Lake City; great-grandchildren, Kiley and Aubree Craig along with extended family and friends also survive.

A celebration of life service for Mr. Law will be conducted on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

