Gayle Janice Solomon (nee, Bach) of Lake City, passed peacefully on Monday, March 25 at Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center, attended by members of her immediate family. She was 83 years young.

Gayle was born June 09, 1935, in Oklahoma City, OK, daughter of Roberta Murray and Robert Allen Bach. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, George William Bill Solomon, originally from Key West, FL. She is survived by her brother, Richard Murray, of Birmingham, AL; her son, Bryan Leland Solomon, of Lake City; and numerous extended family members.

Gayle was an Audubon Society member and avid birdwatcher. She was a loving wife and mother, an excellent home cook, and loved chocolate. For many years she worked at Bruce's downtown and The Lovely Shop boutique. She enjoyed sewing, old movies, and spending time with friends and family. Gayle never knew a stranger. It is her unique sense of humor and spirit of love and compassion we remember as we celebrate her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Central Ministries (Bistro), 217 SW Dyal Ave in Lake City, on Saturday, June 29, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to City Church and/or Haven Hospice. Arrangements through ICS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.

