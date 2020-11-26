1/1
Gene Author Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Author Berry was born March 1, 1956, in Sylvester, Georgia to Rosa Lee Berry and Willie Lee Berry. Both preceded him in death. Gene, a resident of Lake City, Florida passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Other precedents in death include: Brothers, Jimmy Lee Wiley, Roy Lee Berry, Artis Berry, Willie Lee Berry; nephew, Matthew Berry.
Gene leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Annette Berry; children, Nakita Herring, Eric Herring; sisters, Jessie Mae Wooden, Annie Merrick (Theodore); grandchildren, James Johnson, Rosie Farmer; sisters-in-law, Flora Berry (Georgia May), Catherine Berry (Cat); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Gene A. Berry will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake City, FL.
Walk-through viewing will be from 3:00 - 4:00 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved