Gene Author Berry was born March 1, 1956, in Sylvester, Georgia to Rosa Lee Berry and Willie Lee Berry. Both preceded him in death. Gene, a resident of Lake City, Florida passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Other precedents in death include: Brothers, Jimmy Lee Wiley, Roy Lee Berry, Artis Berry, Willie Lee Berry; nephew, Matthew Berry.

Gene leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Annette Berry; children, Nakita Herring, Eric Herring; sisters, Jessie Mae Wooden, Annie Merrick (Theodore); grandchildren, James Johnson, Rosie Farmer; sisters-in-law, Flora Berry (Georgia May), Catherine Berry (Cat); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Gene A. Berry will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake City, FL.

Walk-through viewing will be from 3:00 - 4:00 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

