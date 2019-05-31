George Donald Williamson, 71 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Shands at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He was a lifelong resident of Lake City and son to the late Donald L. Williamson (Akie) and Evelyn Key Williamson. Mr. Williamson was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1968. He enjoyed fishing when he was able and meeting new friends. Mr. Williamson never met a stranger and always had a nickname for his family and friends. He was a member of The Vineyard in Lake City.
Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Perry and Jessie Davis Williamson, and one niece, Melissa Williamson Talbott.
Survivors include his brother, David Williamson, Molino, FL; three aunts, Betty Thomas, Lake City and Joann Green and Mary Duke, both of Pensacola, FL; one niece, Heather Brooks (Jason), Silver Hill, AL; his cousin, Barbara Meeks (Alvin), Lake City, as well as numerous cousins and extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be conducted on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bo Hammock, Pastor of The Vineyard, officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 31, 2019