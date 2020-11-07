George Edward Domingue (Butch) age 78 of Lake City passed away suddenly on Monday, November 2, 2020. George was born on October 28, 1942 in Lafayette, LA to Edward Domingue and Edia (Broussard). George and Margie were married on April 20, 1962 and were happily together for 58 years. He will be greatly missed as a wonderful father, grandfather and a great grandfather.

George was always a hard worker and a self employed water well driller. He was an avid golfer and loved supporting his Gator football!

George is survived by his wife Margie Domingue, and his son Michael E. Domingue (Laura) and daughter Karen Gilbert (Joseph). He was known as Pa to his 4 grandchildren, Lauren and Lindsey Domingue and Dustin and Brittany Gilbert, And his great grandchild Jayden Domingue.

George was absolutely the most dedicated family man and was always there is and when anyone might need him. He could and would know how to fix anything and everything, and the only job he knew how to do was a good one.

Butch has has such a positive influence on so many people in his life as a prominent member of Parkview Baptist Church and has passed on his wisdom and life skills to so many friends, family and acquaintances.

The memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later time.

