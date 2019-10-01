George Joseph Gray, Jr., 80 of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He happily put out his last fire many years ago welcoming a long retirement. I think he took his last breath welcoming the peace that came with it and content with his life he led. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, to the late George Joseph Gray, Sr. and Alyce Rowan Gray. Mr. Gray had been a resident of Lake City since 2002 and a member of St. James Episcopal Church. Mr. Gray was a longtime resident of Dade County, Florida and served for 33 years with the Homestead Fire Department and Dade County Fire Department. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #893, the Moose Lodge #624 and the American Legion Post #57, all in Lake City. We'll always remember the holidays, BBQ's, birthdays and a few golf games we shared with Joe and George, his dad and family patriarch. Like his Dad, he was a very good golfer and baseball player. Mr. Gray enjoyed playing golf, fishing, watching football and NASCAR. He was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Hegstrom.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Marjorie S. Gray, Lake City; two daughters, Bonita Carter and Marlene Wigley both of Georgia; two sons, Robert Harackiewicz (Cheryl), Eustis, FL and Charles Harackiewicz, Lake City; three sisters, Janice Dukes, Deland, FL, Carol Acebes (Carl), Little Compton, RI and Debi Tyrrell (Roger), Pompano Beach, FL; six grandchildren including Lacey Smith; and one great-granddaughter also survives.
A memorial service honoring Mr. Gray will be conducted on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Dr. Rev. Richard G. Hodsdon, Pastor of St. James Episcopal Church, officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055 or to the in memory of Mr. Gray. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019