Gerald (Gerry) S. Poltorak, son of Julia and Joseph Poltorak of Michigan peacefully passed away on April 9, 2019. Being a devout Catholic he is now resting in the arms of the Lord. Gerrys family was at his side. Gerry was born February 2, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan.

Gerry is survived by his brother Sylvester Poltorak of Gladwin, Michigan, son, Gerald J. (Kay) Poltorak of Lake City, Florida, and daughters, Sandra Lee Poltorak of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Terri Lee Stansbery (Robert) of Bellefontaine, Ohio. Gerry loved his three Grandchildren, Christopher (Hillary) Poltorak of Lake City, Florida, Jennifer (Donald) Klinker, and Andrea L. Rutherford of Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was also survived by eight great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Ann Schneider Poltorak and his parents.

Gerald retired from the

He followed his Air Force career as a Fort Walton Beach educator in the art of machine and tool.

Gerry took particular pride in his love of flight and embraced his involvement in the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and ownership of his 1949 Stinson airplane. He also lovingly rebuilt a 1926 Ford Model T that he bought as transportation while attending Michigan State University. In addition, he was always present and supportive of the Catholic community at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

On April 13, 2019, Rosary and Visitation will begin 9:00 am at Gateway Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Lake City, Florida. This will be followed by a funeral mass at Epiphany Catholic Church at 11:00 AM, also in Lake City Florida. Internment with full honors begins at 12:00 noon on April 16, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola Naval Air Station.

