Geraldine Jackson Smith departed this life on October 06, 2019.
Geraldine was born in Olustee on January 05,1949. She was educated in the Baker County School System.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her Children: Archie Smith, Tommy Smith, Tony Smith, Johnny Smith. Siblings: Christine Jones and Bryant Aurora. 12 Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. in the Emmanuel Church of God in Christ, 450 S. 8th Street, Macclenny, Florida 32063. Supt. Joe N. Ruise will be conducting the service. Interment will follow in the Olustee Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, 5:00P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Emmanuel Church of God in Christ. Final rites are entrusted to: A.M. WHITE MORTUARY (386) 288-0646
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019