Gladys Lucille Symonette

Mother Gladys Lucille Symonette affectionately known to all as "Mama G" was born on December 24, 1937 in Margaretta, FL. She was the daughter of the late Elijah and Iola Thompson. She was the oldest of twelve children. Mother Symonette attended the Public Schools of Baker County, FL. She graduated from Keller High School and went on to graduate from Lake City Community College with a degree in Mental Health in 1978. Mother Symonette was employed by Northeast Florida State Hospital, where she retired after 36 years as a UTRSSII.

Mother Symonette was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Minister Charles Arlington Symonette on January 24, 1975.

She accepted Christ into her life at an early age and lived her life as a faithful servant to her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Mother Symonette served as a faithful member of Emmanuel Church of God In Christ for 45 plus years under the leadership of the late Elder Ora Ruise, Sr and then under Superintendent Joe Nathan Ruise. Mother Symonette faithfully served on the finance committee for many years.

On October 5, 2020 at 9:58 AM, Mother Symonette answered her final call as she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Symonette, two sons, Milton Trent Lee and Alvin J. Lee, Sr, two sisters, Doretha T. Jones and Idella T. Hill and two brothers, Elijah Thompson and Freddie Lee Thompson.

She leaves behind her children, Allen O. Lee, Leonard M. Lee (LaShawn) and Valeria J. Jackson (Charles); 13 grandchildren, Aqueelah Rone (Myron), Leonard Lee, Jr, Allen Lee, Jr, Antonio Lee, Melody Zeigler (Antonio), Kendra Lee, Jerome Lee, Wesley Jackson, Jr, Lucious Jackson Lee, Bryan Maddox, Bryanisha Maddox, Bryyana Maddox and Mykayla Maddox; 21 great grandchildren, Jimiyah Stewart, Avant Lee, Marcus Wilcox, Jr, Kaleb Wilcox, Allen Lee, III, Azaryia Lee, Landon Lee, Nylah Rone, T'Jireh Donaldson, Maurice Lee, Darcina Washington, Kamoren Jackson, Mason Rone, Karsyn Jackson, Akadyiah Lee, Khloe Ruise, Lyric Zeigler, Zh'nierah Jackson, Logann Zeigler, Nissiah Boykins, Kalaysia Jones; 6 sisters, Barbara Prior (Pastor Henry), Polly McKay (Henry), Grace Givens, Susan Belford, Gail Haygood and Carol Haygood; One brother, Otis Thompson; Close sisters-in-law, Gertrude Thompson and Cora Ruise. God daughter, Valerie Givens; Loved like daughters: Kasonya Mobley and Anita Amerson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P. M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Quitman Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store