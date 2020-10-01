1/
Gladys Neal Alford
Gladys Neal Alford, 82, of Fort White, FL. passed through the door to meet our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 28, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1938 in Fort White, FL to Charles Arthur and Hattie Mae Monds. Gladys was the middle daughter of three girls. She worked for the Duval and Columbia County School system for many years, until she retired. Gladys was a woman of character and a devoted mother with a compassionate approach to life. She was very caring, and gave to others with all her heart. One of her greatest joys was taking road trips, sometimes not knowing where they would end up. She will be greatly missed by ones that loved her.
She is survived by her companion of 20 years Wayne Carver, two sons and their spouses, and one grandchild. Daniel Earl and Shawnie Renee Alford of High Springs and John, Maggie and Karli Alford of Gainesville. Two sisters, Bea Thompson of Fort White Fl and Norma Jean Klausner of New Jersey.
A visitation will be held at Elim Baptist Church on Friday October, 2 at 10 a.m. with services following at 11am.
Flowers can be left at Elim Baptist Church, 3435 SW Elim Church Rd. Fort White, FL 32038. Phone: 386-755-6734

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gladys. May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during this time of deep sorrow. Those who pass on, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. (Hosea 13:14)
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
James and Norma Boone
Friend
September 30, 2020
She was truly a great person. Dynamite comes in small package and she was. I regret no seeing her more often. My thoughts and prayers go ou to the family.
Norma Boone
Friend
September 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry through your grief.
Lillie Christian
Family
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a favorite cousin in my younger years. As I grew older, I never heard a bad word and she would always be laughing.
Martha Dubois Hill
Family
