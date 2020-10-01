Gladys Neal Alford, 82, of Fort White, FL. passed through the door to meet our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 28, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1938 in Fort White, FL to Charles Arthur and Hattie Mae Monds. Gladys was the middle daughter of three girls. She worked for the Duval and Columbia County School system for many years, until she retired. Gladys was a woman of character and a devoted mother with a compassionate approach to life. She was very caring, and gave to others with all her heart. One of her greatest joys was taking road trips, sometimes not knowing where they would end up. She will be greatly missed by ones that loved her.

She is survived by her companion of 20 years Wayne Carver, two sons and their spouses, and one grandchild. Daniel Earl and Shawnie Renee Alford of High Springs and John, Maggie and Karli Alford of Gainesville. Two sisters, Bea Thompson of Fort White Fl and Norma Jean Klausner of New Jersey.

A visitation will be held at Elim Baptist Church on Friday October, 2 at 10 a.m. with services following at 11am.

Flowers can be left at Elim Baptist Church, 3435 SW Elim Church Rd. Fort White, FL 32038. Phone: 386-755-6734

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store