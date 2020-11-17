1/1
Gladys Verna Burrell
Gladys Verna Burrell, 104, of Lake City passed away peacefully Thursday, November 12th with her family at her side. Gladys was born in Oswego, NY on December 1, 1915 and moved to Miami, FL in 1946. Gladys married the man of her dreams, Edwin Harvey Burrell in 1968. Ed worked at the El Casino in Grand Bahama Island and they lived in Freeport, Bahamas for about 5 years. In 1973, they relocated to south Florida to live near family. Gladys and Ed enjoyed their retirement traveling and spending time with friends and family. Gladys loved to sew and do needlepoint, and Ed was an avid golfer. After Ed's passing in 1995, Gladys relocated to Lake City, FL to be nearer to her children and grandchildren. She was a member at Spirit of Christ Lutheran Church. Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband Ed, her parents John and Cassa Ryan, sister Doris Ryan and granddaughter Marie Salisbury. She is survived by her daughter Ronalee Ifkowitz, son Don Coon, grandchildren, Lisa Potts, Linda Colletti, Lori Perry and Jimmy Coon as well as 9 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
