Gladys W. Milligan, 96 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Willow Brook Assisted Living in Lake City with her family by her side. She was born in Dunnellon, Florida to the late Hector McNeil Wade and Gladys Barnett Wade. Mrs. Milligan had lived most of her life in Lake City and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Lake City. She met and married her late husband, James Pat Milligan, in 1943 while she was working at Camp Blanding, Florida and he was stationed there. Mrs. Milligan worked for many years with the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Columbia County Clerk of Courts, the Columbia County Judges office for Judge Buie, the office and daycare at the First United Methodist Church of Lake City and also with her late husband at their business, Milligans Office Supply. She was an avid Gator football fan and in her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and playing golf with her friends at Quail Heights Country Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Pat Milligan and eight siblings.
Survivors include her two children, David Milligan (Jennifer), Lake City and Debbie Faircloth, Apalachicola, FL; three grandchildren, Shellie Young, Lake City, Lindsey Walker (Harold), Apalachicola and Lily Milligan, Lake City; ten great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside memorial services will be conducted on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Jeff Tate officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.