Glen Russell George Rusty was born May 26, 1945 to the late Rosalie Copeland George and Anthony George. He was the sixth of thirteen children. He passed away on November 30, 2019.
Funeral services for Mr. Glen Russell George will 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor, Rev. Alton Coles, Officiating.
The family will receive friends form 5:00 -7:00 P.M. Friday, December 13, 2019, at New Bethel MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019