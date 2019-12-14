Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenda Adams Perry, MSW 7/30/63 12/12/19

Glenda Adams Perry, 56, passed away after a sudden illness at her home in Lake City on Thursday December 12, 2019.

She is survived by her only daughter, Jessica Markham (Chase), granddaughters Kenleigh Markham and Tara Markham, her best friend and beloved twin sister, Brenda Leahy (John), nephew J.T. Leahy and niece Riley Leahy, brother Don Akridge, sister Sue Koberlein (Fred), nephews Chris Halks and Fred Koberlein, Jr., and nieces Leslie Wideman (David) and Cheryl Rewis (Chris). Glenda is also survived by many special and close friends and her chihuahua, Hank. Glenda is also survived by her step-mother, Margaret Adams, and many special and close friends.

Glenda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Veda Adams and Dorsey Akridge, infant brother, Edward Akridge, brother Charles Akridge, and nephew Tim Halks.

Glenda was born in Pelham, Georgia on July 30, 1963 to the late Dorsey Akridge and Veda Adams. She relocated with her family in 1969 to Lake City, FL where she was educated by the Columbia County School District. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1981.

In 2013, Glenda took a leap of faith and returned to school to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in human services. She felt passionate about the field and committed herself to many evenings and weekends of studying and writing papers. She graduated with her bachelors degree in December 2015. In 2016, she was accepted into a limited access Master of Social Work program. She took great pride in the opportunity to continue her education, even if at times it was a struggle to balance life, career, and school obligations. She never gave up, never took a semester off, and persevered. In April of this year, she proudly walked the commencement stage and accepted her diploma. Jessica and Brenda, two of the greatest joys of her life, clapped and cheered her on from the side of the stage. She was a very proud Saint Leo University graduate and placed immense value on her education.

Glenda worked for Roy Wards Jewelry and Gifts for many years and always spoke fondly of her time of employment there. Over the past ten years, she used her past unfortunate situations to make a positive impact in the lives of others as a case manager, a substance abuse counselor, and as a discharge planner for Meridian Behavioral Healthcare. Glenda was promoted to the role of clinician for the opioid treatment program just two months ago. She was very proud of her promotion and the opportunity to aid others. She had the heart of a servant and found great satisfaction in counseling others and guiding them down a path of positivity.

Kenleigh and Tara, her granddaughters, were two of the brightest spots in Glenda's life. She took the role of grandmother seriously and was known to pick up the girls and always treat them to good, quality time with her. She could often be found with the girls at Alligator Park, at home watching Disney movies with them, or reading books and playing with them. She was a hands-on grandma and made sure they knew how much she loved them with each visit.

A celebration of Glenda's life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

www.gatewayforestlawn.com Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019

