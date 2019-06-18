Mrs. Glenda Annette Cutford, age 71, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, June 14, in the Baya Point Nursing and Rehab Center, Lake City, Florida following an extended illness. Mrs. Cutford had lived in Lake City, Florida all of her life and was the daughter of the late Robert Press and Clara Francis Fields Dicks. She worked as a bookkeeper with Hopeful Baptist Church for over twenty years and was a member at Hopeful Baptist Church for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Terrell Lee Cutford of Lake City, Florida; One daughter, Diana Feagle of Lake City, Florida; Two sons, Terrell Scotter Cutford and Robert Cutford both of Lake City, Florida; one sister, Donna K. Dicks of Lake City, Florida; one brother, Randy Dicks of Lake City, Florida; Seven grandchildren also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Cutford will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, June 18, in the Hopeful Baptist Church with Rev. Burl D Harkey, Pastor of the Northside Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Hopeful Cemetery, Columbia County, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday (one hour before services) at the church. GUERRY FUNERL HOME, 659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfunerlhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 18, 2019