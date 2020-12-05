1/1
Glenda Jean Wiggins
1950 - 2020
Glenda Jean Wiggins, aged 70, from Lake City, Florida passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Glenda was born on October 5, 1950 to the late Clarence and Thelma Taylor of Lake City. Glenda was the matriarch of the family and dedicated her life making a warm and welcoming home for her family. In her spare time, Glenda enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching.
She is preceded in death by spouse Henry "Bill" Wiggins and siblings, Linda Taylor Stuart, Skeeter Taylor, and Mary Taylor.
Glenda is survived by her loving and devoted children; Linda Wiggins Hopson (Michelle) of Brumley, MO., James William Wiggins Sr. (Amanda) of Tallahassee, FL., and Samuel David Wiggins Sr. of Lake City, FL. Siblings; Clarence "Lucky" Taylor (CJ), Andrew "Ray" Taylor (Lynn), Elizabeth "Curly" Battle (Benny), Sharon Beach (Jerry), Eva Shepard (Roger), Robert " Buck" Taylor (Debbie), and Tina Law (Dewitt). Grandchildren; James Dean Smith (Pauline), Jamarcus Wiggins (Tammy), Jessie Wiggins, James "Will" Wiggins, Jr., Makayla Wiggins, Samuel David Wiggins, Jr. Great-grandchildren; Serenity Roshka, Helena Mia Smith, Kaiden Smith, Harland Smith, and Onemaus Wiggins, and many nieces and nephews. Glenda will be remembered for her love of family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date with family and friends. Interment to follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return your loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13,14
December 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
