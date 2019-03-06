Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Glenda K. Bishop, 78 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Solaris Healthcare in Lake City. She was born in New Smyrna Beach, Florida to the late Toxey Tony Word Bankston and Clemmie Beasley Bankston. Mrs. Bishop was raised in Lake City and had lived most of her life here. She was a graduate of the 1958 class of Columbia High School and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cannon Creek Ward. Mrs. Bishop taught piano lessons for many years and enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and going for drives sightseeing. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Melvin Keene and her late husband JB Bishop.

Survivors include her two daughters, Karen K. Jennings (Gordon), Kingsland, GA and Sharon A. Keene, Lake City; one sister, Carol Breckenridge, Avon Park, FL; four grandchildren, Rachel Oyarvide (Hugo), Kevin G. Jennings, Andy Keene and Allen Keene; and two great grandchildren, Natalie Oyarvide and Aayden Oyarvide.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bishop will be conducted on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Cannon Creek Ward with Bishop Frank Aiello, presiding. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Union County, Florida. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service on Friday from 10-11:00 AM at the church. The family wishes to thank everyone at Solaris Healthcare of Lake City for the care that was given to Mrs. Bishop. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

