Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church

Gloria Ann Lee Taylor, 80, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville after an extended illness. She was born in Jacksonville on December 12, 1938 to the late Fitzhugh Lee, Sr. and Violet G. Lee. She has made Lake City her home for most of her life and was a Right of Way Clerk with the Florida Department of Transportation, where she retired from in 2005 with over 22 years of service. She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. She loved her family dearly and in her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, watching Florida Gator Football and playing golf. She is preceded in death by her two siblings, Fitzhugh Lee, Jr. and Rosemary Lee Ball.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, John Taylor of Lake City and son, Jarrod Taylor. Three grandchildren, Cayden Lee Taylor and Shannon Taylor and Clayton Black; and great-granddaughter, Luna Franey along with several dear nieces and nephews also survives.

A celebration of life service for Mrs. Taylor will be conducted on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Bethel United Methodist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

