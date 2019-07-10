Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery 3596 S US Hwy 441 Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Fabian Molosso, 94, a longtime resident of Lake City passed away on Friday morning, July 5, 2019 at Plantation Oaks in High Springs. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert P. Molosso and her brother Ernest E. Hollingsworth, Jr.

Gloria was born in Fort White to the late Ernest Enoch Hollingsworth and the late Aline Eadie Fabian. She was raised in Lake City by her mother, Aline and her step-father Benjamin Fabian. She attended school and worked at the State Exchange Bank where she met her future husband, Robert. She was married in November of 1949 and moved to New Jersey where she raised two children and was active in the church and school PTA. She also worked part time in a local fashion boutique.

Gloria was an avid reader, gardener and baker who loved spending time entertaining her friends and family. In 1980 she moved back to Lake City, where she continued to be surrounded by loving friends and family.

Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her children, Colonel Mike Molosso (Michelle) U.S. Army, Retired, Columbia, SC; Terri Molosso Fiocca (Michael), her grandchildren, Matthew R. Molosso (Jennifer), Michael R. Fiocca, Katherine A. Fiocca, Morgan L. Molosso, and her great grandchild Maura Molosso.

She is survived and will be missed by her brothers, Charles H. Hollingsworth (Duane), Perry C. Hollingsworth, and Terrell E. Hollingsworth (Jean). Gloria will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

The Molosso Family would like to thank Glorias extended family in Florida, her many friends and caregivers for their loving support over the past two years. We will always be eternally grateful for their presence and support of our Mom.

Visitation with the family will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00am -11:00am at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 10:30am. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Vitas Hospice through the Vitas Community Connection,

Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Gloria Fabian Molosso, 94, a longtime resident of Lake City passed away on Friday morning, July 5, 2019 at Plantation Oaks in High Springs. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert P. Molosso and her brother Ernest E. Hollingsworth, Jr.Gloria was born in Fort White to the late Ernest Enoch Hollingsworth and the late Aline Eadie Fabian. She was raised in Lake City by her mother, Aline and her step-father Benjamin Fabian. She attended school and worked at the State Exchange Bank where she met her future husband, Robert. She was married in November of 1949 and moved to New Jersey where she raised two children and was active in the church and school PTA. She also worked part time in a local fashion boutique.Gloria was an avid reader, gardener and baker who loved spending time entertaining her friends and family. In 1980 she moved back to Lake City, where she continued to be surrounded by loving friends and family.Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her children, Colonel Mike Molosso (Michelle) U.S. Army, Retired, Columbia, SC; Terri Molosso Fiocca (Michael), her grandchildren, Matthew R. Molosso (Jennifer), Michael R. Fiocca, Katherine A. Fiocca, Morgan L. Molosso, and her great grandchild Maura Molosso.She is survived and will be missed by her brothers, Charles H. Hollingsworth (Duane), Perry C. Hollingsworth, and Terrell E. Hollingsworth (Jean). Gloria will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.The Molosso Family would like to thank Glorias extended family in Florida, her many friends and caregivers for their loving support over the past two years. We will always be eternally grateful for their presence and support of our Mom.Visitation with the family will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00am -11:00am at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 10:30am. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Vitas Hospice through the Vitas Community Connection, www.vitascommunityconnection.org. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close