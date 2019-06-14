Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Merlene "Merle" Mears. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Service 2:00 PM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On June 9, 2019 Merle passed away at Golden Living Sycamore Village in Kokomo Indiana after a long struggle with Alzheimers. She is rejoicing in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior.

Merle was born in Valdosta Georgia on April 16, 1934 to Fred and Thelma Brock Brinson.

On October 26, 1960, she married the love of her life Aubrey Mears

Merle was a godly woman who loved her family, friends and her church. She had a generous spirit, a kind heart and was loved by many. We shall all miss her presence here on earth but know that she is reaping the heavenly rewards of a life well lived.

Merle was proceeded in death by her Parents and her Brother, Raymond Douglas Brinson and her sister-in-law and best friend Shirley Brinson.

She is survived by one son Paul Keith Mears and spouse Rebecca, Granddaughter Christina (Matt) Kimble, Great grandsons Hunter and Tyler Kimble. She also leaves behind her beloved nephew, Don Brinson, spouse Judy Brinson and niece Ladonna Brinson Harper. Also, her adopted family Don and Lori Richmond. She had too many extended family to mention but she loved them all.

Services for Merle will be held at Dees Parrish Funeral Home on Monday, June 17 at 2pm, with Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to services on Monday. Entombment will be at Gateway Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you donate to the Veterans organization of your choice, Alzheimers Foundation, or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, who provided such loving comfort for her last days.

Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386-752-1234)

