Gracie F. Johnson, 98, a life-long resident of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born on December 28, 1921 in Lake City to the late Amon George Robinson and Alpha Alice Dicks Robinson. She lived in Lake City all her life and was known for working at most of the Soda Fountain Shops and for her cooking here in Lake City most of her life. She was a member of the Lake City Church of God and in her spare time, she enjoyed walking, cooking, dancing and fishing.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Johnson; her children, Jerry Johnson, Seeber Ray Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson Hill and Mary Evelyn Johnson; granddaughter, Fritzi Hill, great-granddaughter, Reneé Waltrip Faulkner and ten siblings.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Lisa Waltrip (Greg), Wendy Jordan (Robert), Mitzi Hill, Jonathan Hill, Tim Johnson (Kaite), Julie Johnson Carswell (Link), Charlie Shaw, Jerry Johnson, Jr. and Jennifer Johnson. Twenty-two great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great-grandchildren also survive.

A time of visitation and gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, March 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private family interment services will follow on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be considered to the .

Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

