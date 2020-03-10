Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Hallie Jean Henderson, 82, of Burton, Michigan, passed away on Friday evening, March 6, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida after a sudden illness. She was born in Lake City on April 28, 1937 to the late Perry and Bessie Albritton Keen. She has made Burton, Michigan her home since 1953 and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church there. She was a bookkeeper and in her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, sitting on the beach and reading. She is preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Keen.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jessie Henderson of Burton, MI; sons, Tony E. Henderson (Terri) of Arcadia, FL and Gregg A. Henderson of Burton, MI; daughters, Cheryl Henderson Kellogg (Hans) of Muncie, IN and Heather E. Henderson of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Kenneth Keen (Shirley) of Lake City, FL, Frankie Keen (Casta) of Leesburg,FL and Dewey Keen (Sheila) of Swartz Creek, MI; sister, Gloria Odom of High Springs, FL. Five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.

