Harold "Pete" Thomas Mullen, 77 of Lake City, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born in Holyoke, Mass., the oldest of six children, to the late Harold A. Mullen and Mildred E. Fairweather Mullen. Mr. Mullen was raised in the Miami area and had made Lake City his home since 1979 having moved here from Ft. Lauderdale. He was a graduate of Hialeah High School class of 1960 and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Mullen retired from Bell South in 1998 after many years of employment. His two passions were being on the water either fishing or diving, and flying RC Airplanes with his friends in the Lake City RC Club.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth A. Mullen, Lake City; three brothers, Dale Mullen, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Danny Mullen, Columbus, GA and Joseph Mullen, Sevierville, TN; two sisters, MaryLou Caldwell, Lake City and Linda Fidler, Belleview, FL; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life service will be held at the family's home on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, with Rev. Jerry Tyre, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019