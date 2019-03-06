Harriet Bossuyt Clements, 74, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly but very peacefully at the Suwannee Health and Rehab in Live Oak Saturday evening, March 2, 2019. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on November 4, 1944 to the late Stanley Charles and Jean Boecker Gerhauser. She has made the Lake City and Branford area her home most of her life, and was a loving mother, grandmother and most of all friend. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo, dancing and collecting lighthouses. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary post 57 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Moose in Lake City, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Donald Bossuyt of Lake City; grandchildren, Sabrina Colunga (Glenn), Darla Bossuyt (Keith Harris) both of Lake City and Andrew Bossuyt of Port Charlotte. Great-granddaughter, Emily Knight of Lake City also survives.
Celebration of life services for Ms. Clements will be conducted on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the American Legion Post 57 in Lake City at 10:00 A.M. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at The Legion. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019