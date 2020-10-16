We are sad to announce that on October 11, 2020 at the age of 79, Harry J. Loranger, Jr, passed away at his home in Fort White, Florida. Harry was born on September 27, 1941 to Flora (St. Onge) and Harry J. Loranger, Sr. He loved to play his guitar, sing and draw. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and most of all; he enjoyed spending time with people, chatting about life in general.
He spent a few years serving his country in the Navy and completed his High School Diploma through the service. He belonged to a motorcycle club called NHMRO and was very dedicated to all fundraisers and rallies to help children and people in general. He will fondly be remembered as Santa's double, he played that role for a few years at Priest Theater in High Springs and just his general jolly look that children thought of him as Santa.
Harry is preceded in death by his siblings, Ricky Loranger, Nancy Moguin, Judy Pratte, Robert Loranger, Virginia Simoneau, Sue Loranger, Dave Loranger and Pete Loranger; and his parents, Flora St. Onge and Harry J. Loranger, Sr.
He is survived by his two daughters; Eileen Lewis (Obie) and Kory Loranger (Dan Acosta) both of Lake City; his ex-wife, Marie Loranger, whom he kept respectful communication with; sister, Doris Gordon and two brothers, Tom Loranger and Marc Loranger; five grandchildren, Michael Collier, James Collier, Allen Collier, Jeffery McDowell and Obie E. Lewis. Six great-grandchildren, Asa Collier, Adam Collier, Ruth Collier, Alex Collier, Jonah Collier and Serenity McDowell also survive.
Per Mr. Loranger's request, services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.