1/1
Harry J. Loranger Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are sad to announce that on October 11, 2020 at the age of 79, Harry J. Loranger, Jr, passed away at his home in Fort White, Florida. Harry was born on September 27, 1941 to Flora (St. Onge) and Harry J. Loranger, Sr. He loved to play his guitar, sing and draw. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and most of all; he enjoyed spending time with people, chatting about life in general.
He spent a few years serving his country in the Navy and completed his High School Diploma through the service. He belonged to a motorcycle club called NHMRO and was very dedicated to all fundraisers and rallies to help children and people in general. He will fondly be remembered as Santa's double, he played that role for a few years at Priest Theater in High Springs and just his general jolly look that children thought of him as Santa.
Harry is preceded in death by his siblings, Ricky Loranger, Nancy Moguin, Judy Pratte, Robert Loranger, Virginia Simoneau, Sue Loranger, Dave Loranger and Pete Loranger; and his parents, Flora St. Onge and Harry J. Loranger, Sr.
He is survived by his two daughters; Eileen Lewis (Obie) and Kory Loranger (Dan Acosta) both of Lake City; his ex-wife, Marie Loranger, whom he kept respectful communication with; sister, Doris Gordon and two brothers, Tom Loranger and Marc Loranger; five grandchildren, Michael Collier, James Collier, Allen Collier, Jeffery McDowell and Obie E. Lewis. Six great-grandchildren, Asa Collier, Adam Collier, Ruth Collier, Alex Collier, Jonah Collier and Serenity McDowell also survive.
Per Mr. Loranger's request, services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved