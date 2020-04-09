Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 343 NW Testament Court Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hattie Jones Kelly, age 80, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, and a former resident of Lake City, Florida, met her untimely death Monday March 31, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Sallie Dye Jones and the late Mr. Phillip Jones Sr.

She was reared in the Falling Creek Community and attended school in Columbia and Hamilton County, Florida where she starred in basketball and lead the Carver High School Ladies Basketball Team to the State Championship game in 1956. She was a Transportation Operator for Duval County Schools for over twenty years of service. The most important jobs in her life was being a mother and caregiver for her daughters Keisa and Carol, the love of her life.

Hattie was preceded in death by her daughter Laura Ann Kelly and her former husband James H. Kelly; her siblings Essie Mae, Eddie, Freddie, Silas Eugene, Joseph and Phillip. She is survived by her four loving children; son Edward Lee Cherry, Sr.; daughters, Jacqueline Kelly-Myers (Lucious Richardson, III), Keisa Kelly and Carol Kelly. A special Grandson Warren Myers, Jr. (Granny Love), seven (7) other grandchildren and ten (10) great-grandchildren. Her siblings; Retha Cooks, Lillie Figge, Sophia Cheeks, Lenora Cooper, (Tommie Timmons), Virginia Kelly (Joseph) and Robert Jones. Two (2) uncles Noah Dye and Albert Dye (Ginger), one (1) aunt, Anna Dye. Brother-in law Lacey Kelly (Betty), three (3) sister-in-laws; Vestella Jones, Sharon Dillworth (John) and Shirley Harris. Special Cousins John and Gertie Kelly and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Hattie Jones Kelly will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 343 NW Testament Court, Lake City, FL 32055 and visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, 5:00 p.m. Until 8:00 p.m. At Cooper Funeral Home, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL 32055.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020

