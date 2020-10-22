Mrs. Hattie Lee Griffin Fleming, 79, of Lake City, passed away on Monday night, October 19, 2020 at Haven Hospice (Gainesville) after an extended illness. She was born in Lake City, Florida on November 17, 1940 to the late Mr. Berry Rhonia Griffin Sr. and Leila Bell Wilds Griffin. She was a lifelong resident of Lake City and a proud graduate of Richardson High School, Class of 1959. She accepted Jesus Christ into her life at an early age and was a member of Falling Creek Baptist Church, before worshiping at Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church until her passing. She worked for a number of years at the Ramada Inn before becoming the Office Manager and Part Owner of Fleming Air and Electric Repair. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing with her grandkids, serving in community functions and being a part of the EM Birthday Club.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Belle Griffin and Lillian Bryant; brothers, Berry Griffin, Jr., Morris Griffin, and John Lewis Griffin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ervin Fleming of Lake City; children, Yvonne Bivins (Douglas) of Archer, FL, Reginald Fleming of Lithonia, GA, Tammia Davis of Lake City, Eric Fleming of Savannah, GA, and Freddie Fleming of Lake City; sisters, Delois Holland (Herman) of Lake City, Voncile Miller of Lake City; brother, Jonathan Griffin (Essie). Nine grandchildren, Corey Fleming (Mandi), Romelle Bivins, Laquanda Fleming, Tyrell Bivins, Tiffany Fleming, Natalie Fleming, Karriscea Bivins, Tamika Fleming (Homar), and Timothy Fleming; along with eight great-grandchildren, Amiya Lewis, Nikhil Fleming, Jaquan Bowles, Ayden Fleming, Dominic J. Bivins, Devin Fleming, Tayla Fleming and Jossiah Fleming; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services for Mrs. Hattie Fleming will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Philadelphia Memorial Garden, County Road 242, Lake City, FL, Rev. I.L. Williams, Pastor.

Walk-through viewing will be from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St, Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store