Hazel Gunter

Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
730 Clark Street
Baldwin, FL
Obituary
Hazel Gunter
Hazel Gunter, resident of Baldwin Florida passed away on December 27, 2019. She leaves a loving family to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Ms. Hazel Gunter will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 730 Clark Street, Baldwin, FL.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Paul MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020
