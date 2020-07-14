Heidi Latrish Blair was born in Lake City, Florida, on October 19, 1991, and died on June 22, 2020, following a brief illness, where she was a life-long resident. She was the daughter of the late Roger Blair and Sandra Blair.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ira Blair and Lois Blair and her maternal grand Parents, Charles Wilson and Deloris Wilson.

She was survived by her fiancé, Timothy J. Thomas, Sr., and her siblings, Eddie Blair, Alan Blair, Chuck Wood, Kenneth Wood. Her deceased siblings include Paris Bass, Mike Blair, and Mark Blair. Her extended family include Sylvia Douglas, Dana Douglas, Mike Sadler, Paula Bass, and Mandy Blair.

We will cherish all the wonderful memories we have of Heidi until we meet once again in heaven! We love our sweet Heidi and she will truly be missed. A special thanks go out to Heidis Thomas in-laws for their love and support.

Her memorial service Will be held July 16, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 148 SW Seminole Terrace, Lake City, Florida. Her friend, Reverend Brendon White, will be officiating.

